Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prospect Capital worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

