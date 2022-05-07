Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

PTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Proterra has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proterra by 341.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

