Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $32,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,221,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

