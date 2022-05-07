PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Down 2.6%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

