Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $122,876.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,975,865 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

