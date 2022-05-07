Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $341,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,043,000 after acquiring an additional 194,551 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.88. 1,153,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,875. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.55 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.06.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

