Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

