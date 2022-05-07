PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PVH by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.