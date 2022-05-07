Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.