Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $104.37 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.