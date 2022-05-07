Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KWR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.65. 88,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,942. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

