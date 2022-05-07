Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 9.9% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $46,833.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,128.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.11 or 0.07459832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00765400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00604496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00076988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005659 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,223,046 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

