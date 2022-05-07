QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $144.15 on Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.15 or 0.00401469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $7.55 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00219944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00205316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00473964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039304 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,463.02 or 1.96248633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

