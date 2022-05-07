Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Reaches $24.41 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $512,041.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,908,075,955 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

