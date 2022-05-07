Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00213139 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00482402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00039331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,801.91 or 1.97556654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.