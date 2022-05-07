Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $23.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
About Radius Health (Get Rating)
Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.
