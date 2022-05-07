Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches Market Cap of $51.11 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00008358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,996,624 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.