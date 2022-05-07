Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.29

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $101.85, with a volume of 6815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

