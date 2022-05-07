RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Hits $32.60 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $4.19 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,825,293 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

