Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 12915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

