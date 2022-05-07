Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

