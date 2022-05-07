Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

