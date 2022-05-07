Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 23,842 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $106.77 and a 12 month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

