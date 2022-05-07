Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $927.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,086.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,187.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

