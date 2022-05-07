Raymond James Lowers EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,179 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.