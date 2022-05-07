Raymond James Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NTR opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

