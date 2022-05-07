Raymond James Reiterates “C$27.00” Price Target for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.54.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.35 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

