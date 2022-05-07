Raymond James Trims Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price to $180.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.95. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

