Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $10,972.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $10,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,235,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,244.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $10,835.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

