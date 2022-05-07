Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,848. The stock has a market cap of C$363.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.