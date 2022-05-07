Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCPUF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

RCPUF remained flat at $$10.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

