Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,300 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

