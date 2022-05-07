Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($93.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

