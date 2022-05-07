Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.