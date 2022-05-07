Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

