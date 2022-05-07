Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,437.50 ($92.91).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,324 ($79.00). 1,256,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,481. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,955.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,067.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,405.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.27) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.80%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.