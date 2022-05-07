Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,149.94 or 1.00043171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

