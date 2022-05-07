ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 14.6% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $14.59 million and $14,677.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.26 or 0.99896661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00238266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00103034 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00145147 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004032 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.