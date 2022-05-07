Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Redfin stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 6,706,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Redfin by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

