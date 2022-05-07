Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.