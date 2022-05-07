Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

NYSE:RGA traded up $8.53 on Friday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 711,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,326. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

