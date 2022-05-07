Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

