Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

