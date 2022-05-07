Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.
Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
