Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.
NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.56. 186,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
