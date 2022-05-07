Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.56. 186,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

