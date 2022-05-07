Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

