Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 703,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

