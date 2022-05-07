Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 9,004,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.