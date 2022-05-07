Retirement Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.