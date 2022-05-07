Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 93,118 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

