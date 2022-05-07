Retirement Group LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 579,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 209,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,338. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

