Retirement Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Retirement Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$49.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 495,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

