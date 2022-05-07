Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 183.25%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 290.17%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 8.42 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -46.85 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.78

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Sunworks on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

